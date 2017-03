A high school teacher in Raymond, Alta., has been charged with sexual exploitation of a student, RCMP say.

Jentry Jack Salmon, 33, was charged on Feb. 17 following allegations he had "inappropriate interactions" via text messages and in his conduct outside the school with a Raymond High School student, RCMP said in a release.

The alleged victim's name will not be released.

Salmon was set to make an initial court appearance Tuesday on two counts of sexual exploitation.