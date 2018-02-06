A convicted sex offender who has been barred from the University of Calgary campus is set to start serving his jail sentence earlier than anticipated.

Connor Neurauter pleaded guilty last year in Kamloops, B.C., to a charge of sexual interference involving an 13-year-old girl in 2015.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to 90 days earlier this year — a sentence that was deferred to allow him to finish his semester at the university before checking into a regional correctional facility in B.C.

After Neurauter​'s conviction made headlines, a petition was launched in an attempt to have him expelled from the school.

The University of Calgary did not expel Neurauter and had no grounds to, since the offence occurred before he became a student.

But, the school made it clear he was not welcome on campus.

"There are a number of safety concerns that we took into account in our decision. We know that victims of sexual violence may have been triggered by this incident and we're also worried about [Neurauter's] safety," said University of Calgary provost Dru Marshall last month.

Since Neurauter is not allowed on campus, he appeared in Kamloops court on Monday and will start serving his sentence on weekends.