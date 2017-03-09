Police are looking for a man who posed as a driver with a ride-sharing service, drove a woman to her home and sexually assaulted her.

Early in the morning on March 5, the culprit pulled up outside a restaurant in the 300 block of 11th Avenue S.W. where a group of people were standing, police said in a release.

He told them he was with a ride-sharing company and asked if anyone needed a ride.

One woman — who had ordered a ride from the company — got in the minivan believing it was her arranged vehicle.

Insisted on walking woman to door

The man drove the woman home and then insisted on walking her to her door, police say.

He then made unwelcome comments before touching the woman several times. Once the man stopped and went back to his van, the woman called police.

The minivan was a navy blue 2008 to 2010 Dodge Caravan with cloth seats.

The ride-sharing company that had arranged to pick up the woman told police their legitimate driver arrived at the arranged location at the appointed time, but left when the woman was not there.

Police released images taken from surveillance cameras of the suspect's minivan. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.