A maintenance worker at a Calgary apartment complex is accused of breaking into a woman's unit with the intent of sexually assaulting her.

The woman had invited the man to come with her and some friends to a pub in the southeast on the evening of Feb. 25, police say.

At the end of the evening, the woman went home alone and went to bed.

Police say she woke up early Saturday morning to find the maintenance man crouched beside her bed. The accused had keys to all the apartments in the complex because of his job.

The woman demanded that he leave, which he did. She then called police.

Phillip Allan Skulnec, 38, will appear in court on March 6.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.