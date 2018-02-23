The world's largest YMCA just opened in northwest Calgary, but the facility will have to give up its title next year when an even more elaborate recreation centre opens in the city's southeast.

The Seton Recreation Facility is still under construction, but the City of Calgary shared a sneak peek of the facility on its blog.

The 330,000-square-foot hub will have a competition and diving pool, water park, leisure pool and a surf simulator. It's a whopping 46,000 square-feet larger than the Rocky Ridge facility that just opened to the public in January.

The future recreation pool, with a lazy river in the centre and posts for a waterslide. At the back is the foundation of the surf simulator. (City of Calgary)

It'll also have two ice rinks, three gymnasiums, a fitness centre and running track.

The recreation centre won't be all about physical fitness, either. Visitors will be able to exercise their brain at the art-making and studio space, theatre, youth centre and 25,000-square-foot library.

The main atrium of the Seton centre and 25,000 square-foot library. (City of Calgary)

The building, which will be managed by the YMCA, will be located at 19340 45th Street S.E. near a future high school, park and the southeast LRT.

The Seton building is the last of four new recreation centres to be built by the city, for a total cost of $480 million.