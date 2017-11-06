A movie theatre under construction in southeast Calgary has been badly damaged by fire.

Crews were called to the soon-to-open Cineplex theatre in Seton at about 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, but crews are still on scene this morning.

It's not yet known what caused the fire.

Seton Way and Seton Drive S.E. are both closed because of the fire, the city tweeted.

When Cineplex Entertainment announced plans for the new theatre in 2012, the company said it would be the first in Calgary to feature VIP auditoriums.

The 43,000-square-foot complex was planned to have 11 screens with more than 1,900 seats.

A spokesperson for Cineplex said the company is thankful that there were no injuries in the fire.

"At this time we are assessing the damage so it would be speculative for us to provide a timeline for when the theatre will open," said Sarah Van Lange in an email to CBC News.