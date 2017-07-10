With so many awards recognizing up-and-coming youth, one Calgarian is upping the age limit to show that seniors are still making a difference.

​"That really encapsulates all of them, making a difference," Jim Gray, Calgary-based businessman and philanthropist, told the Calgary Eyeopener. "Wanting to leave this place healthier and happier and richer than we found it."

Gray said seniors are living longer and staying healthier, leading many older Calgarians to become entrepreneurs and stay active in the community much later in life.

"People don't know about it but … they're starting new companies, they're mentoring young people," Gray said. "Seniors often [bring] financial as well as intellectual resources to the table."

Gray hopes the Top 7 Over 70 awards will highlight the efforts seniors have made in seven categories:

Health and recreation.

Arts and culture.

Science.

Business.

Environment.

Overcoming adversity.

Making a difference.

"Two things we're trying to do is put some light on the contributions seniors made, but the other one is just that we long to inspire seniors to do more, to get involved, to be part of the scene," Gray said.

Any senior who is over 70 and lives in Calgary or its surrounding communities is eligible for nomination. Gray said seniors can be nominated only for something they have done after reaching 70.

To nominate someone for one of the awards, visit www.top7over70.com. Gray said every nominee will be recognized. The seven winners will be honoured on Oct. 2 at the Sheraton Hotel.