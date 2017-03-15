An SUV heading in the wrong direction on the southbound lanes of Highway 2 near Airdrie collided with a semi-trailer early Wednesday morning, RCMP say.

The collision near the Yankee Valley Boulevard exit at about 2:45 a.m. caused the semi to collide with another semi-truck.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital by ambulance, RCMP said. The drivers of the semi trucks suffered minor injuries.

It's not clear why the SUV was heading the wrong way.

Traffic is being rerouted away from the southbound lanes of Highway 2.