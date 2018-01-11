One person is dead following a crash on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway near Lacombe, Alta.
RCMP say a semi-truck ran into the back of another semi that had broken down.
One of the drivers was declared dead on scene.
Police remain on scene, and southbound traffic on the highway is being diverted to Highway 2A.
Update: SB QEII at Hwy12, near Lacombe, remains closed due to MVC. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Hwy2A in Lacombe. (6:55pm) #QEIITraffic #ABRoads @SheenaghElaine—
