​Friends and family of a missing Calgary woman are concerned for her wellbeing after she failed to pick up her daughter from a sleepover.

Samarjit (Seema) Kaur Minhas, 30, was last seen on Thursday in the northeast community of Coral Springs.

'This just doesn't make any sense'

Colleen Ryan, the principal at the daughter's school, also taught Minhas when she was in junior high. She told CBC News that Minhas was supposed to drop off her daughter at school, but the Grade 3 student never showed up.

Ryan said this was "extremely" out of character for Minhas, so she sent her a Facebook message. She said the message was accessed and marked as read three days later, but there was no response.​ She then sent a follow-up message, which hasn't been read.

Minhas's husband died suddenly in December, leaving Minhas, who struggles with health issues that leave her unable to work consistently, the sole provider for her daughter.

"She certainly wouldn't be leaving her daughter," Ryan said.

"This just doesn't make any sense. There's no way, in my opinion, that she would leave voluntarily."

Minhas is described as five-foot-10 with a slim build and brown and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweater and black leggings, and may be using a cane.

She drives a white 2017 Kia Sportage with the Alberta licence plate E01740.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary police.