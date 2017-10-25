A southern Alberta Mountie has been charged with fraud following an investigation into funds that were misappropriated from a charity from October 2015 to November 2016.

Const. Sean Taylor and Cori Taylor are charged of possession of property obtained by a crime of over $5,000.

The pair are accused of taking funds from "Whoo's Crew," a parental fundraising committee for Crossfield Elementary School.

Const. Taylor has been a member of the RCMP for 12 years. He was suspended from duty with pay in June.

In addition, Cori Taylor has been charged with one count of uttering a forged document, one count of fraud over $5,000, five counts of fraud under $5,000, three counts of forgery and one count of using false pretenses to obtain credit over $5,000.

The duo are set to appear in court on Thursday in Airdrie.

Crossfield is 50 kilometres north of Calgary.