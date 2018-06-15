Skip to Main Content
Former Calgary Flames co-owner Sonia Scurfield dies

Sonia Scurfield, former co-owner of the Calgary Flames, has died.

'Matriarch' of family that now owns Sunshine Village ski resort was 89

CBC News ·
Former Calgary Flames co-owner Sonia Scurfield, seen here with the other owners in 1989 after their team won the Stanley Cup, has died at age 89. (Sunshine Village)

The Banff ski resort Sunshine Village, which is owned by the Scurfield family, announced her death Thursday night on Twitter.

"It is with a heavy heart that we relay the passing of Sonia Scurfield, the matriarch of the Scurfield family," said the tweet.

Scurfield was 89.

She remains the only Canadian woman to have her name engraved on the Stanley Cup. The Flames won the cup in 1989.

