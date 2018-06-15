Former Calgary Flames co-owner Sonia Scurfield dies

Sonia Scurfield, former co-owner of the Calgary Flames, has died.

The Banff ski resort Sunshine Village, which is owned by the Scurfield family, announced her death Thursday night on Twitter.

"It is with a heavy heart that we relay the passing of Sonia Scurfield, the matriarch of the Scurfield family," said the tweet.

Scurfield was 89.

She remains the only Canadian woman to have her name engraved on the Stanley Cup. The Flames won the cup in 1989.