Scott Ferguson has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, Susan Elko.

Jurors deliberated for about five hours Tuesday before returning with a verdict.

The jury found Ferguson not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Ferguson stabbed Elko in the neck 10 times during an argument in her apartment in Sept. 2014.

The defence didn't dispute that Ferguson killed Elko, but instead argued he was guilty of manslaughter, not murder.

The couple dated for about a year starting in 2013. He was a 24-year-old roofer. She was 39 and worked as a part-time server downtown.

On Sept. 14, 2014, the pair went fishing on the Elbow River but began to argue. Back at the apartment, the fight got physical and ended with Ferguson stabbing Elko 10 times in the neck with a knife she'd given him as a birthday gift.

Lawyers from both sides made their final pitches to jurors on Tuesday before Justice Glen Poelman gave them his final instructions on how to apply the law.