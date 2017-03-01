After wrestling a knife from his girlfriend and stabbing her in the neck, Scott Ferguson told a homicide detective "there was blood everywhere," as Susan Elko died in his hands.

Ferguson is on trial for second-degree murder and on Wednesday, jurors watched part of a four hour interrogation by homicide Det. Matt Demarino, done at police headquarters in the hours after the killing on Sept. 14, 2014.

At times in the video, Ferguson can be seen crying, wailing, hitting his head against the wall, curling up on the floor and retching.

According to Ferguson, the couple had been fighting a lot in the months leading to Elko's death. He said she would scream, accuse him of cheating, slap and punch him.

"It's never gotten this bad before; she's progressively been getting worse in the last couple of months," said Ferguson.

"We've just been fighting and fighting and fighting."

Susan Elko died in September 2014. Her former boyfriend is on trial for murder, accused of stabbing Elko in the neck 10 times. (Facebook)

The couple dated for about a year. He was a 24-year-old roofer. She was a 39-year-old who worked as a part-time server downtown.

"It sounds to me like you've been living a bit of a domestic nightmare lately," said Demarino on the video.

On the day she died, Elko went fishing with Ferguson, surveillance video from Elko's Mission apartment shows the couple leaving and then returning.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Glen Poelman agreed to released that video.

Scott Ferguson second-degree murder court exhibit0:48

A verbal argument that had begun at the river turned physical in the living room.

It was Elko who first grabbed the folding knife she'd given him for his birthday, according to Ferguson.

Ferguson said he grabbed the knife and began to attack.

"We just kind of rolled in a ball and I'm on top of her and she was bleeding underneath me," said Ferguson. "She died in my hands."

'There was blood everywhere'

Afterwards, Ferguson left the apartment, threw the knife in the river and drove to his boss' house where he dropped off his work truck before walking over to a nearby 7-11 to call police from a pay phone.

"It was horrible ... there was blood everywhere," Ferguson told Demarino. "I'm going to go to jail for the rest of my life."

The rest of the video interview will be played for jurors on Thursday. Afterward, defence lawyers Balfour Der and Elenore Funk will get a chance to cross-examine Demarino.

Prosecutors Jonathan Hak and Tara Wells are expected to wrap up the Crown's case by the end of the week.