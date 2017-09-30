A man is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in the 300-block of 99th Avenue S.E. on Saturday morning.

The call came in at around 9:10 a.m.

Police continue to hunt for the suspect in the stabbing. He is described as a clean-shaven white man, standing between five feet six inches and five feet seven inches tall with a slim build and wearing a blue crew neck jumper with an Armani logo.

It's not known at this time whether the stabbing was targeted. Police are asking anyone with information on the crime to contact them at 403-266-1234.