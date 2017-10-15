Songstress Sarah McLachlan added her name to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on Saturday at the National Music Centre in Calgary.

"It's the best feeling in the world to know that something I've created has gone out there and made a positive impact in people's lives, in a meaningful way," she said.

"What a gift it is to be able to share like that. What a gift it is to feel like you're part of something bigger than yourself. We all want and crave that sense of belonging, that connection, and music gives us that, an understanding we're not alone."

The ceremony follows her official induction about seven months ago, which was the launch of a temporary exhibition titled Milestones: Sarah McLachlan at Studio Bell inside the National Music Centre in Calgary, which houses the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The exhibition will remain there until the next Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee is announced in 2018.

McLachlan joins 49 other inductees, including Buffy Sainte-Marie, Tom Cochrane, Bob Ezrin, Randy Bachman and The Tragically Hip.

McLachlan is one of the country's most celebrated musicians, having won 10 Juno awards and three Grammy awards in her 30-year career.

She has also received a Governor General's Performing Arts award and is an Officer of the Order of Canada.

McLachlan was the driving force behind Lilith Fair, which toured North America in the 1990s featuring female performers and female-led bands and raised more than $7 million for charity.

She also opened the Sarah McLachlan School of Music in Vancouver some 16 years ago, which allows underprivileged children to experience music and explore their creative side and now has over 1,100 students.