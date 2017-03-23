An Alberta man has been sentenced to two years in custody for a Christmas Eve jewelry store robbery where police say the thief was dressed as Santa Claus.

Shawn Barry Steier of Medicine Hat pleaded guilty in Stettler Provincial Court earlier this month to robbery with a firearm, as well as being disguised with intent to commit an offence and other weapons charges.

On top of the custody sentence, Steier received a lifetime firearms prohibition, and must pay restitution and a fine.

RCMP say a lone man entered Wares Jewellers in Stettler in 2015, produced a firearm and demanded jewelry and precious stones.

They say he then left the store and drove away in a Black Hummer, later ditching it for another getaway vehicle.

No employees were hurt.