David Quach was killed for his cellphone, wallet and cocaine, a Calgary judge has heard as Said Raed Abdulbaki pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday.

Quach, 27, was shot seven times while sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle in the driveway of a home on California Boulevard N.E., according to an agreed statement of facts read aloud in court.

A second-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence. Court of Queen's Bench Justice Craig Jones accepted a joint submission from prosecutor Rajbir Dhillon and defence lawyer Andrea Serink of a 10-year parole ineligibility.

Though Abdulbaki was not the shooter, he did admit to arranging to bring Quach to a particular address on Aug. 22, 2015, around 9 p.m. The plan was to assault and rob the victim, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Abdulbaki knew his accomplice was bringing a loaded handgun with him and stood nearby as the shooter opened the car door and opened fire on Quach.

The shooter stole the victim's cellphone, wallet and some cocaine found in the vehicle.

After he was shot, Quach briefly got out of his car. He stumbled back in before the car reversed down the road into another vehicle. Quach got out of the vehicle and collapsed. Passersby called 911 but he died en route to hospital.

​The person accused of being the shooter is awaiting trial.

A vehicle seized following a major organized crime drug bust by Calgary police in January 2016 helped lead detectives to Abdulbaki.