Calgary police will provide an update Thursday afternoon on what has now become a quadruple murder investigation.

CBC News will livestream a police news conference starting at 1:30 p.m. MT

The first three victims — a man and two women — were found dead in a burned-out car in the 100 block of Sage Bluff Circle N.W. at about 7 a.m. Monday.

Police identified one of the women as Glynnis Fox, 36, and the man as Cody Pfeiffer, 25.

The second woman in the car has been "tentatively identified" and is believed to be in her 30s.

Police said at the time they were concerned for the safety of the man who owned the car, 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk, and they were trying to locate him.

On Wednesday morning, police found a fourth body west of Calgary.

That person's death is believed to be connected to the other three, police said.

Police also said Wednesday they are no longer looking for Afowerk.

Police continue to seek witnesses to the incidents and anyone with information that may help the investigation is urged to call 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.