Police have identified two people — and tentatively ID'd the third — found dead in a burned-out car in northwest Calgary, saying they're seeking the vehicle's owner and fear for his safety.

The dead — a man and two women — were discovered when fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire at a construction site in the 100 block of Sage Bluff Circle N.W. at about 7 a.m. Monday.

Autopsies were completed Tuesday. Police said they would not release cause of death publicly, but confirmed they were homicides.

They identified one of the women as Glynnis Fox, 36, and the man as Cody Pfeiffer, 25.

The second woman in the car has been "tentatively identified" and is believed to be in her 30s, police said in a release.

Police remove a body from the scene of a burned-out car in Sage Hill Monday. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

Acting Insp. Paul Wozney of the Calgary police major crimes section said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that there were several details of the investigation he couldn't divulge, including whether the victims were known to police, the manner of their deaths and where they were killed.

"We are concerned about them being victims of homicide. I don't want to cloud the investigation with any sort of historical information regarding the victims," Wozney said.

Investigators also said they're concerned for the safety of the registered owner of the burned-out 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, Hanock Afowerk, 26, releasing his photo.

Hanock Afowerk is the registered owner of the burned-out 2011 Chevrolet Cruze. Police fear for his safety. (Calgary Police Service)

"We don't know his role in this matter. We are trying to piece together the hours leading up to this event," Wozney said.

He said Afowerk was known to police, who have been in contact with his family.

Police continue to seek witnesses to the incident.

Police urge anyone with information that may help with the investigation to call them at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.