Some of those who ate potentially contaminated doughnuts from the Safeway in Okotoks, Alta., can now get free vaccine shots.

Alberta Health Services established the clinics after a worker at the grocery store was confirmed to have hepatitis A and may have passed the virus on through unpackaged doughnuts consumed between Dec. 1 and Dec. 21.

Dr. David Strong, a medical officer of health for AHS, says because the window for a successful vaccine is short, only people who ate the doughnuts between December 19 and 21 should get a shot.

"We did the assessment and the individual wouldn't have been working after that timeframe and there's no other issues associated with the facility and the way they produce products. So there's really no concerns, it's just the fact that there's an infected food handler," he said.

Strong says those who think they might have been exposed and are eligible for a vaccine should contact Health Link at 811 ahead of time to confirm.

Symptoms can take weeks to appear

Those who have previously had hepatitis A, or who have undergone proper vaccination against the infection are not at risk.

Additionally, Alberta Health Services said those who might have been infected and are not eligible for the vaccine, should watch for symptoms.

"Illness can occur within 15 to 50 days after exposure to the virus, but usually does within 28 to 30 days," said an earlier news release on the possible contamination.

"Individuals can be infectious one to two weeks before symptoms occur until at least one week after the onset of illness."

The vaccines are available at Okotoks Health and Wellness located at Centre 11 Cimarron Common, on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.