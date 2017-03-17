Some roads were closed and residents in Saddleridge were asked to stay indoors for several hours on Friday evening as Calgary police searched for suspects following reports of a shooting.

Police were called to the area at about 5:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Few details are available, however police said in a statement "several" people were arrested.

Residents were asked to stay indoors as officers searched for suspects.

Police tape could be seen stretching around a park.

EMS said one man in his 20s was taken to hospital after being bitten by a police dog.

Police posted to social media that the incident had been concluded just before 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.