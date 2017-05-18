Calgary police are again asking the public to help identify numerous men who were involved in an exchange of gunfire in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge two months ago.

The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. on March 17 and involved about eight people in total.

Police said two groups of men met near the intersection of Saddlecrest Park and Saddlecrest Boulevard N.E. and began shooting at each other.

Police believe several of the men had guns and at least six shots were fired.

Two bullets were recovered from homes in the area.

It's not clear if anyone was hit by gunfire. No one sought medical attention after the shooting.

Everyone involved fled before police arrived but officers found two men a short while later hiding in a residential area.

One man, 21-year-old Jasdeep Brar, was charged with weapons offences in connection with the incident.

Insp. Mike Bossley said Brar has not been cooperative with investigators.

Insp. Mike Bossley said police are hoping an image from a CCTV camera will help lead to tips from the public about the shooting. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

On Thursday, police released an image of the incident captured by a nearby security camera.

"What we're really looking for is the public's assistance now to help us identify who all the individuals were that were involved in the shooting and what their motive might have been," Bossley said.

Police are also seeking information about two vehicles that were seen speeding away from the area — a white, four-door 2007 Honda Civic and a white, four-door 2015 Honda Accord.

"While details about the case remain limited, it is believed the incident stems from an ongoing dispute between two groups of men in their early 20s, within the South Asian community," police said in a release.

"Officers have been working with community leaders in hopes of finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing disagreement."

Several of those community leaders stood next to police at a press conference Thursday, including Riyaz Khawaja with the Saddle Ridge Community Association.

Riyaz Khawaja with the Saddle Ridge Community Association said community members are working with police to curb crime in their neighbourhoods. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

The shooting was "really shocking to the whole community," Khawaja said.

"There are concerns for the safety of our kids and families," he said.

He also urged area residents to come forward with information if they have it.

"They can report that to Crime Stoppers and law enforcement," he said. "That's the only way we can keep our community safe."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.