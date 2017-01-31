Ryan John Podhorodecki has pleaded guilty in the 2005 death of his then-girlfriend's two-year-old son, Blake Harvey.

Balfour Der, Podhorodecki's lawyer, said he entered a guilty plea for manslaughter in the case.

Harvey died in hospital in December 2005, three days after police and paramedics were called to a southeast Calgary home where they found the child in medical distress.

The medical examiner later deemed his death a homicide.

The child's mother and Podhorodecki were the only two adults living in the home at the time.

Podhorodecki later moved to Kelowna and was arrested in 2015. His lawyer said he confessed to undercover officers in a so-called "Mr. Big" operation.

Sentencing will take place on June 13.