Peace officers in rural Alberta say they're seeing an increase in excessive speeding.

Officers have clocked drivers going up to 90 kilometres over the speed limit on secondary highways and even gravel roads, according to the Alberta Association of Community Peace Officers.

Association president Terri Miller says she's shocked with the amount of extreme speeding on unpaved routes in her area of Clearwater County, west of Red Deer.

"You're contending with not only the other traffic that is doing the speed limit but you're also contending with some of the farm equipment that's on the roads, and coming up behind farm equipment doing those speeds is just a collision waiting to happen," she said.

"We've had over 200 kilometres an hour on a gravel road and that is unbelievable when you think of the gravel roads and conditions of the gravel roads. And no, we did not catch that particular person."

More than 3,600 speeding tickets were handed out last month.

The fines issued in April ranged between $78 and $2,000.