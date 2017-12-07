The homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead in the northeast Calgary community of Rundle early Thursday.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Rundelhorn Terrace N.E. at about 1 a.m. for reports of a man in medical distress.

The man was declared dead by EMS crews when they arrived.

Police took one person into custody for questioning.

"Although early in the investigation, this incident is believed to be domestic in nature and the general public is not at risk," police said in a release.