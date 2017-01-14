The baddest dinosaur museum in Alberta's Badlands is getting a $3.5-million boost from the federal government.

The money, along with $5.7-million from the provincial government, will go towards the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology's $9.3-million expansion plan, which was announced last year.

"As Canada's premier palaeontological institution, the Royal Tyrrell Museum has become an important stop in the Canadian Badlands," said Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr, who made the funding announcement Saturday.

"This expansion will allow the museum to continue its tradition of excellence in programming and outreach to museum visitors."

Construction plans for the Drumheller, Alta., museum include extending facilities and learning spaces, creating a family rest area, expanding accessible washrooms and creating a hands-on "discovery room."

Work is expected to be completed by 2019.

This is the first time the museum has received cultural infrastructure funding from the Government of Canada.