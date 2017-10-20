Parents of students who attend a northwest Calgary school are being warned to be vigilant after two recent suspicious incidents in the area.

The Calgary Board of Education confirmed an email was sent to Rosedale School parents last week advising that on Oct. 12 an Asian man asked two students walking home from the playground to get in his vehicle. The incident reportedly happened along 13th Avenue and 4A Street.

In a separate incident later that day, a man, with the same desciption, was reportedly seen at the playground taking pictures of kids while parked in a blue minivan with tinted windows across the street on 12th Avenue.

The description of the individual matches that of another incident reported last month.

The school said staff will be extra vigilant during morning and recess supervision and is encouraging parents to arrange for adult supervision while at the playground.

No information on the individual's license plate has been recorded.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.