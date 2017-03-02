Two men were injured in a single-vehicle rollover Wednesday night in southeast Calgary.

The car was eastbound on Canyon Meadows Drive S.E. when it failed to negotiate a turn at Macleod Trail at about 10:15 p.m., police say.

One of the men had to be extricated from the badly damaged car. He was taken to Foothills hospital with life-threatening internal injuries, EMS spokesman Adam Loria said.

The second man was taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's believed both men are in their late 20s.

Police are looking into whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.