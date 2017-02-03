One man is in hospital after a rollover at Stoney Trail and Deerfoot Trail in southeast Calgary early Friday morning.
The crash happened just after midnight, according to police.
The driver was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police said there is no indication yet whether speed or alcohol were factors.
