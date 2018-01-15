A Calgary man killed in an avalanche in British Columbia last week is being remembered for his adventurous spirit and love of the outdoors.

Greg Rokosh, 36, was skiing in the backcountry near Fernie, B.C., on Jan. 8 when the avalanche struck in the Lizard Mountain range.

His body was recovered the next day via helicopter and long line.

Rokosh, who worked in Calgary as an environmental scientist, was a passionate explorer of the natural world from an early age, according to an obituary posted online.

"We will always lovingly remember his infectious smile, laughter and endless pursuit of the last surf, the last ride down a bike trail or the last snowboard run," the obituary says.

"In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial donations in Greg's memory may do so to a charity of one's choice or directly to the B.C. Search and Rescue Association."

Avalanche Canada has special public avalanche warnings in effect for much of the B.C. interior.

"Ongoing warm temperatures Monday are expected to initiate natural avalanche activity and further increase the likelihood of large human-triggered avalanches," its website says.