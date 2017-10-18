Hundreds of elective surgeries have been cancelled at a southwest Calgary hospital due to a need for equipment repair and upgrade, the provincial health authority said in a statement Wednesday.

"Due to the need for an urgent equipment repair and upgrade in the sterile medical device and instrument reprocessing area, approximately 200 non-urgent, elective surgical procedures and 250 cystoscopy exams at the Rockyview General Hospital will be postponed and rescheduled," Alberta Health Services said.

"All emergency and urgent surgeries will continue, as well as cancer-related procedures."

Certain surgeries scheduled between Oct. 23 and Nov. 2 and between Nov. 17 and Nov. 29 are affected, and cases are being reviewed to ensure they can be safely postponed.

Patients being contacted

"When equipment malfunctions occur, we have to take all possible measures to address the situation and lessen the impact to patients and their families," Dr. Sid Viner said in the release.

South Health Campus will assist Rockyview in sterilizing instruments while the repairs and upgrades are underway, AHS said.

Viner said patients are being contacted to reschedule their surgeries as soon as possible.