Shiny and new is usually a good thing, but not in the case of a northwest Calgary recreation centre where too shiny is causing problems, a councillor says.

"It is a beautiful rec centre," Coun. Ward Sutherland told CBC News, of the Rocky Ridge Recreational Facility currently under construction.

"The panelling outside is various colours but in particular the gold panelling is extremely shiny right now. Unfortunately, depending on time of day and where the sun is positioned, it does create a glare."

Sutherland says a few people have noticed.

"I have experienced it a couple of times, the president of the association has, I have had a few phone calls from different residents that have driven by. It is not all day long, it is only at certain times. Never the less, it could cause issues."

He says in this case, time should heal all wounds.

"The good news is, they have tested the metal panelling for the last year, they have had it outside and it tarnishes over a four- to five-month period and it is designed to do so. It will lose most of its shine at that point and it will actually look quite attractive. The shine will diminish with time, however it won't diminish on the beautiful rec centre that it is," Sutherland explained.

He said the contractors were aware of the situation and have a display at the construction site showing months of weather effects in the panels.

"It shows the panels that have been out in the weather for six months and the new ones and they are completely different. It will change over a short period of time."

Sutherland says in the meantime, Calgarians will just have to demonstrate some patience.

The facility will feature pools, ice rinks, gymnasiums, a library and a lot more when it opens in early 2018.