The recall of Robin Hood brand flour linked to an E. coli outbreak has been expanded to the entire country.

The original recall issued last month by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on 10-kilogram bags of flour was limited to B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

One illness has been confirmed from consuming the flour, and 24 other cases are being investigated.

The recall was triggered during an investigation into an outbreak of E. coli O121 that found 25 cases with a matching genetic fingerprint in four provinces — 12 in B.C., four in Alberta, four in Saskatchewan and five in Newfoundland and Labrador.

​Several of those who fell ill reported having contact with Robin Hood flour.

The illness onset dates ranged from November 2016 to late February. Six people were hospitalized but are recovering.

Food inspection agency officials say any 10-kilogram bags of Robin Hood brand all-purpose flour with a best-before date of April 17, 2018, should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The recalled product's UPC is 0 59000 01652 8.

Symptoms of E. coli poisoning can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea.