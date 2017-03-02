A Calgary man is facing 11 charges following an investigation into several semi-truck and trailer thefts throughout the city.

The Calgary Police Service's break and enter unit started their investigation in December 2016.

Three semi-trucks were allegedly stolen and then used to steal three trailers. Police say a total of five trailers were stolen from the following locations:

A flat deck trailer stolen from a fenced area in the 2700 block of Fifth Avenue S.E. sometime overnight between Nov. 4, 2016 and Nov. 5, 2016.

A trailer that was stolen from a fenced area in the 7600 block of 24th Street S.E. sometime overnight between Nov. 16, 2016, and Nov. 17, 2016.

A 2007 Kenworth semi-truck that was stolen from the 2100 block of 11A Street S.E. sometime overnight between Nov. 17, 2016, and Nov. 18, 2016. This truck was then used to steal a trailer from the 3600 block of 11A Street S.E.

A 2011 Kenworth semi-truck that was stolen from the 3500 block of 78th Avenue S.E. Dec. 1, 2016. This truck was then used to steal a trailer from the 2700 block of 23rd Avenue N.E.

A 1998 Freightliner semi-truck that was stolen from the 5500 block of 72nd Avenue S.E. Jan. 28, 2017. This truck was then used to steal a trailer from the 5800 block of 76th Avenue S.E.

All of the stolen trucks and trailers have been recovered, police say.

Investigators took one man into custody on Feb. 15 and executed two search warrants — one in the 5000 block of Henwood Street S.W. and on Frontier Crescent in Rocky View County, east of Calgary.

Robert Poirier, 47, has been charged with three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of breach of a recognizance and one count of break and enter.

His next court appearance is March 7.