Surfing on the Bow River is a thing in Calgary, as the sport gains popularity and a competition in Kananaskis draws competitors from across North America.

"I walked by the 10th Street wave one day and saw one of the pioneers of the sport, Jacob Kelly Quinlan, was down there with a few boards for rent," James Bigelow told The Homestretch on Wednesday.

"I chatted with him and then raced home, got my wetsuit and hopped in."

Bigelow is a Calgary-based river surfer who's competing in this weekend's Slam Festival at Kananaskis Country's Canoe Meadows.

He says the community is steadily growing.

"It is kind of a community of ocean-starved surfers that live way too far from the ocean and need to get their fix of surfing every once in a while," he explained.

River surfing on the Bow River just east of 10th Street N.W. is gaining in popularity. (Jason Kokot/CBC)

"We are really focused on laying the groundwork for the community and building more waves."

He says the Slam Festival competition, which also includes music, skateboarding and art, draws competitors from across the continent.

"We have people from Oregon, Montana, Montreal, Ottawa, Saskatchewan and a few people from Wyoming and Idaho," Bigelow said.

The river surfing competition has four categories: men's, women's, foamy and team with three judges assessing style and technical skills.

An unidentified river surfer enters the Bow River near 10th Street on Wednesday afternoon. (Jason Kokot/CBC)

Surfing the Canoe Meadows wave, Bigelow revealed, has a hidden benefit.

"We call that the mountain wave. It's called the mountain because you can't see it from the shore but when you are riding it, you are just looking up at a really beautiful mountain."

He said newbies to the sport should stay focused on two areas. The right equipment, like a good river board and thick wetsuit, and a desire to lean on local knowledge.

"Ask questions. The rivers can be dangerous but asking the locals the right questions and making sure you are informed really decreases the risks," Bigelow said.

In Bigelow's opinion, there's a must-see wave in Germany.

"Most of the river surfers that are the best in the world are based out of Munich actually. There is a river wave there, right in downtown Munich, that is arguably the best river wave in the world and there are some really talented surfers out there."

But he says the 10th Street wave on the Bow River is on the top of his list.

"It really is. It is my favourite," Bigelow said.

"It is deeper water, it is a lot slower. It is great for beginners. It's just nice to be able to surf right in the city."

Calgary-based river surfer James Bigelow is competing this weekend in the Slam Festival at Kananaskis Country’s Canoe Meadows. He says there's a mountain you can only see when you are on the river. (Luke Morstad)

With files from The Homestretch