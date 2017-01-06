Calgary police are looking for a man accused in a stabbing death at the 2015 Calgary Stampede.

Rinato Toy, 22, was charged with manslaughter after a 25-year-old man was knifed during a confrontation on the grounds between two groups.

Toy is now wanted on warrants for breach of recognizance conditions. Police allege Toy wasn't at his approved residence during two separate curfew checks and failed to report to the probation office.

"Toy has a significant history of violent crime and should not be approached," police said in a press release.

Police say he is six feet tall, approximately 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.