A fire at a school in Calgary's southwest has been extinguished.

Carol Henke with the Calgary Fire Department said the call came in around 5 p.m. that Rideau Park School, first opened in 1930, was on fire.

By 6 p.m., the fire was out.

"This structure was under renovation so things were opened up on the inside, which made accessibility really easy for us," said district fire chief Michael King.

Construction was taking place on the school at 829 Rideau Rd. S.W. The Calgary Board of Education website says remediation work stemming from the 2013 floods was to start at the end of June.

In 2013, officials said all the computers and desks would need to be replaced in the school and it could cost up to $4 million to repair the building's foundation, electrical system and boilers.

King said it didn't appear construction workers were using tools that could start a fire and the cause is still under investigation.