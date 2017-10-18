Calgary police have released new photos from last year's attack that nearly killed real estate mogul Riaz Mamdani, while the millionaire businessman's friends are offering a $250,000 reward for information in the case.

Mamdani was shot through the window of his Rolls Royce as he was leaving his mansion in one of Calgary's wealthiest neighbourhoods in December 2016.

"This case has been actively investigated as an attempted murder," Staff Sgt. Jodi Gach told reporters Wednesday.

"This attack occurred while people were leaving for work and children were leaving for school. The culprits' reckless disregard for public safety easily could have had fatal implications for not just the intended target but also the people in the neighbourhood."

Police have new information in the case, Gach said, but won't release those details publicly.

They did release new photos of the stolen white SUV they say was used in the shooting and subsequently set on fire.

The stolen white SUV that police say was used in the attack on Riaz Mamdani and then set on fire. (Calgary Police Service)

Mamdani was leaving his home in the 2200 block of Seventh Street S.W. just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2016, when he was shot.

He was rushed to hospital in serious condition, but was later upgraded to stable and has since made a full recovery.

The vehicle's front end was damaged and at least three bullet holes could be seen in the windshield on the driver's side.

Police released this photo of Riaz Mamdani's bullet-riddled windshield. (Calgary Police Service)

Police also released photos of the windshield and Mamdani's credit card, both of which were struck by bullets.

"These photos show how violent this encounter was," Gach said.

"The police don't take that lightly and it's important to us to hold the offenders accountable."

Riaz Mamdani's credit card, which was in the vest pocket of his suit jacket at the time of the attack and struck by a bullet. (Calgary Police Service)

Meanwhile, friends and business associates of Mamdani announced they had set up a $250,000 fund to offer as a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-428-8400 or toll-free at 1-855-738-8400 or email mrs@calgarypolice.ca (the "mrs" stand for "Mount Royal shooting).​

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, you can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org and reference case file #16671458/3994.