If, as Mr. Eliot had it, "April is the cruelest month," for Alberta, May must be the most suspenseful.

Ever since Kinder Morgan — driven to the end of its tether by years of obstruction, endless hearings and regulations, tepid support (if any) from politicians outside Alberta, and harassed and misrepresented continuously by the professional anti-oil monomaniacs — set the deadline of May 31 for a decision on continuing its effort to stay with the project, debate and confrontation has been furious.

Strange that it took so long to get to this point.

For until the deadline — at least outside Alberta — the national press and national politicians were mostly casual in their attention or coverage.

But over the last two years, at least, the crisis could easily be seen.

I easily recall when Energy East was cancelled, a genuinely all-new project (KM is an expansion or doubling) destined to bring western oil to the Canadian East Coast, and end the embarrassment of feeding Eastern Canada from suppliers as far afield as Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, there was hardly a peep.

Thirty-two MPs in the Atlantic caucus and hardly a mutter, a raised hand to ask, "Why are we doing this?"

That the MPs were all Liberal — and thereby would hardly be expected to exercise free thought on the subject of Trudeau oil policies — was not surprising, which does not mean it was not disappointing, or even shameful.

Likewise with Trudeau's off-hand fiat on Northern Gateway: another pipeline cancelled, no big deal. Just the usual — save the environment, leaders on climate change and all that.

Much the same when the ban on any new west-coast tankers dropped into the news line with a mild thud — though it meant another twisting of the garrote around export of Alberta's No. 1 resource.

These three related actions hit the papers one day and were forgotten the next.

'One more turn of the screw'

Under the blessed mantra of "the environment and the economy go hand in hand," these decisions dropped on the province of Alberta as if they were free of consequence, idle of impact — economic or political — whereas each was one more turn of the screw, one more step toward a blockade of Alberta's economic potential.

Each one, too, fed the increasingly justifiable opinion, inside the province and outside, that despite the "hand in hand" rhetoric in progressive Trudeau's Ottawa, the crusade for global warming was always the priority and the oil economy, at best, a second-thought obstruction to that uplifting cause.

Add to that the charade of the "social licence" deal.

Remember, if Alberta tightened environmental protections, imposed a tax on its main industry, genuflected to the global warming crusade, then, maybe — possibly — the province would be "allowed" to obtain "permission" to get its oil to markets other than the U.S.

You don't hear about social licence anymore.

Now, with each project cancelled, or hurdle erected, the enviro consortia were pleased almost to ecstasy. Any choice that hamstrung the oil industry and villainous Alberta raised a cheer from Sierra, Suzuki and Greenpeace.

But, when all this was going on, aside from a few tepid responses, a scattered warning that shutting down all outward access from Alberta might, at some point, prove a problem, might stir things up between B.C. and Alberta, might even provoke something of a national contention, it was almost background noise to most of the press and the political class.

What reasoning there was — and there was little — comforted itself with the easy hope that because there was still one pipeline left (and that a mere twinning of the one in place since 1953!) all would be well, and all manner of things would be well.

And that one would be a kind of door prize or Miss Congeniality award for so tranquilly accepting killing all the others. At least, that was the lazy, unspoken thought behind this mood.

Not to worry was the mindset; there's always Kinder Morgan.

Opponents gain 'tactical advantage'

What government didn't see, or didn't care to see — the more likely posture — was that, having lowed the options from many to one, having so virtuously shut down Energy East (by new regulations) and Northern Gateway, or putting a ban on tankers, leaving Kinder Morgan as the single route out, they passed to Alberta's oil enemies a definitive tactical advantage.

The anti-oil monomaniacs could turn all their protest and activism to a single focus, a specific target.

They made the last remaining chance for Alberta to end its land lock their singular obsession. It enabled them to bring all their organizational, protest and propaganda forces to bear upon a single target.

And they did.

In British Columbia during the run-up to the election, John Horgan was going about promising "to use every tool in our tool box to stop the project from going ahead" and, even more tellingly, in signing the accord with Green Party's Andrew Weaver, pledged "to immediately employ every tool available to stop the expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline."

The anti-oil forces were only too happy to have the field of fire brought to a single point. Likewise, those Indigenous groups who were against KM and the mayor of Burnaby relished the opportunity to concentrate their fire.

It is crucial to note that during all this period, from the time before the cancellations of the other pipeline projects, to the period of the B.C. election, during the run of anti-pipeline propaganda, the federal government, and its leader, the prime minister, were nowhere to be seen or heard.

There was of course the statement, oft repeated but passionless and tepid: "We approved this project and it is in the national interest." At no time did the federal government make the case, articulate that great national interest, seek to counter the mounting protests and objections.

It was all very much "business as usual" with the feds, even as political and environmental opposition grew, was explicitly articulated by Horgan and Weaver, and relentlessly advanced by the usual crop of NGOs, activists, protesters and Indigenous groups.

And there is a final point.

That whole regulatory process

Even before Horgan and Weaver became determiners of pipelines, there was the whole, long, expensive, six-year period when Kinder Morgan went through the "process" — the NEB hearings, protests, amendments to approval, addition conditions, and a vast number of consultations with the Indigenous communities along the route.

The pre-costs to construction during this same period amounted to over a billion dollars. Any neutral judgment has to agree, despite the now fashionable rhetoric about this "Texas" company (interesting how Texas has suddenly, out of nowhere become the "epithet" of choice), Kinder Morgan played by the rules, was scrupulous in its consultations, and patient beyond the limits of Job.

It was only when the B.C. government really raised the stakes, promised to block the pipeline with every weapon it had, that Kinder Morgan finally cried "Enough!" and issued the May 31 deadline.

I often wondered during this six-year period why they hadn't thrown up their hands before. The protestors had centre stage. No political leaders outside Alberta, save Brad Wall, countered them. Newspapers and TV carried every protest, never questioning motivation or challenging the protestors. And Kinder Morgan ended up the villain.

So, now, the deadline was the company's white flag of desperation or despair; they were exhausted at all the impediments and hassle that an "approved" project received, and how very little read support they attracted. Hence, again, the May 31 deadline.

Well the deadline surely changed the mood and the coverage.

Emergency mode

Suddenly we were in emergency mode.

The prime minister actually interrupted a 10-day odyssey outside Canada to come back for a Sunday afternoon summit to meet with premiers Notley and Horgan. Finance Minister Bill Morneau leaped to announce that, should Kinder Morgan step away, the federal government would backstop the project; if they should stay he would "indemnify" the company for any losses due to "politically" inspired delays.

The federal government saw this as a national project; it would use its constitutional muscle to ensure it would get built. In Alberta, Premier Notley went so far as to state her province would step in to save the project, if necessary. The TV panel shows had almost as much on the "fate of the pipeline," mirabale dictu, as Donald Trump's latest tweet.

All of which is rather weird.

For six years, a private company has been virtually begging to build this pipeline. For six years, Alberta has been asking for access to markets other than the U.S.

Capital has been fleeing the province. Canada's reputation as a country in which major projects could proceed in orderly fashion, with responsible environmental and regulatory overview, has day by day been degraded.

The promise of jobs the project would create was known. The lift to the Alberta and national economy was obvious.

But till the deadline, till the company, which had played by the (multitudinous) rules, dotted every "i", done the consultations, finally — with the declared obstructionism of the British Columbia NDP-Green government — said it had enough, the national government either did nothing, or by its policies — as I have indicated — brought the Kinder Morgan pipeline into singular crisis.

So here we are in the week of the decision.

Considering the "closed door" negotiations, it is unwise to project what the May 31 deadline will actually bring. But even if Kinder Morgan, by "winning" financial indemnity for any "political delays," accepts staying with the project, it still faces the hurricane of protest that will only intensity if Mr. Trudeau abandons his one-time allies and supporters in the environmental world.

They are not to be appeased, and they will not — such is their moral self-regard — any government decision — or court decision for that matter — as applicable to them. And it is almost a certainty that the government in Ottawa, despite its recent commitments to calling Kinder Morgan a "national project," will not find the courage or the will to meet, combat and overcome them.

May 31 is the deadline for one choice. But, regardless of outcome, it is far from a determination of whether Alberta is to get — even one — pipeline to deliver its No. 1 resource to some of the world's markets.

