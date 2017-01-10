The race is on this week to book front country campsites in Alberta and British Columbia.

Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, the phone and online booking system opened for front country campground reservations this summer in Jasper National Park. Reservations can be made for campgrounds in Banff National Park starting Wednesday morning, Waterton Lakes National Park on Thursday morning, and Kootenay National Park on Sunday.

Check the Parks Canada website to find out when all national parks across Canada will begin taking reservations, many also beginning later this week.

With Parks Canada handing out free national parks passes this year, in celebration of Canada's 150th birthday, 2017 is expected to be busier than ever.

"It's a good idea to plan ahead," said Greg Danchuk, visitor experience manager with Banff National Park, speaking to the Calgary Eyeopener Tuesday.

"If you're looking at long weekends, any weekend really, in either Banff or Jasper National Parks, I would suggest calling as soon as you possibly can, in the next day or so. These book up really quickly."

Visitors can make reservations by phone at 1-877-RESERVE or online.

'As busy as ever'

Parks Canada oTENTiks, which offer hassle-free camping, are very popular. (CBC)

Danchuk said Banff National Park is adding more of its popular wall tents to campgrounds this summer. The units — called an oTENTik — are a cross between a tent and a rustic cabin.

The 10 structures at Two Jack Lakeside Campground will be fully booked for the season in a couple of days, Danchuk said. More units are being added to Tunnel Mountain Village II Campground, but they won't be available until late June.

Online reservations for backcountry campgrounds in Jasper National Park will be available Jan. 25. Banff National Park uses a telephone system, in which reservations can be made three months in advance of when you're visiting.

No matter where you hope to stay, Danchuk has the same advice.

"Plan ahead," he said. "We expect a busy season, and camping is a great iconic Canadian experience, and it will be as busy as ever."

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener