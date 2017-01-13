The co-host of a popular home renovation television show and her partner say it's possible to bring down walls in a renovation without busting up the relationship in the process.

"It is the first time that we are doing this together as a couple," Jillian Harris told The Homestretch on Friday.

Harris, who co-hosts Love It or List It Vancouver, is now doing some renovation off screen with partner Justin Pasutto.

"We are learning all kinds of things. We have got a new baby and of course we are filming all of this [renovation] as well. We are learning about the project, about each other, the limits we have with each other financially and everything, so it has been stressful but this is what life is all about."

Take a step back

But she says that stress can be manageable by following a few basic tips.

"I would just suggest that sometimes people take a step back and remember why they are doing it," Harris said.

"They are doing it because they are in love and they are a family and they want to create those memories. You are always going to be a little late and always be a little bit over budget so keep a little bit of money in that budget to take yourselves out for dinner, or buy a nice bottle of wine and sit around and just laugh about it."

Pasutto says it's about trust and making use of each other's strengths.

She trusts me on other things

"Jill and I, for the most part, have similar tastes but there have been a few issues that have come up," he explained.

"When we came to a head butt on something, we literally would go, 'I trust Jill, she is a pro at this whole design world, she knows what she wants' and most of the time I love it. Then she trusts me on other things."

Harris says try to stay focused on the big picture.

"Justin made me realize, that at the end of the day we are doing this because we want to build memories as a family, we want to grow as a family so does it really matter about this off white, does it really matter where the door is?" she asks.

"It is not about this house being exactly, every single thing that I really wanted, it is going to be a collaboration of both of our dreams."

Keep the spark alive

She said a friend once blogged something that stuck with her.

"Don't forget about the hammer that is not in the toolbox," Harris said with a laugh. "Keep the love alive, keep the spark alive."

Harris and Pasutto will bring that spark, and a lot more, to the Calgary Renovation Show this weekend in Calgary. They hit the stage Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

With files from The Homestretch