Renewable energy companies are looking to capitalize as the Alberta government makes an ambitious push for more green power in the supply mix.

Dozens of companies are taking part in the two-day Alberta and Saskatchewan Renewable Energy Summit that got underway Monday in downtown Calgary.

"It's an exciting time here in Alberta, as well as in the world, for renewable energy," said Alberta's Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd.

The minister reminded participants that the province's target is to achieve 30 per cent renewable power within the next 13 years.

Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd says it's an exciting time in the renewable energy sector as places like Alberta make big moves in that direction. (CBC )

"Attracting investment is key for us. Alberta is going to need $25 billion in new generating capacity between now and 2030. This is to meet our growing power demand, our renewable electricity targets and to replace coal power."

The province launched the first round of competitive bids for that new renewable supply in March.

Some developers at the conference had questions about how the permitting process will operate and whether a possible change of government in a couple of years will result in a change of policy.

Allen Wiley with NextEra Energy, a wind and solar power company, said the government needs to be as transparent as possible.

"Setting out your plan, letting the industry know what that plan is and sticking with it is critically important, because certainty goes an awful long way in terms of getting people who look to invest, to do so," he said.

