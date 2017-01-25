A registered sex offender from Coaldale, Alta. — recently charged in the alleged sexual assault of a minor — is facing five new charges after police said they'd identified two more complainants.

RCMP first announced charges last week against Trevor Pritchard, 32, after learning about the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

At the time, police laid six charges against him, which include abduction and uttering threats.

Pritchard, who has been in custody since Jan. 18, appeared by CCTV in Lethbridge provincial court Wednesday on six charges, including sexual assault and luring a child. There is a publication ban on any information identifying the complainants.

The case has been adjourned until Feb. 16. Pritchard is not to have any contact — direct or indirect — with the complainants or other listed individuals associated with the case.

Coaldale is about 20 kilometres east of Lethbridge.