How about a cat-puccino or a steaming cup of purr-colated coffee to start your day?

Calgary's first cat cafe is set to open in Kensington in just a few weeks.

It's a place to grab a cup of coffee or a bite to eat and, for a small fee, snuggle with an adoptable cat in the adjacent room.

The co-owners say they were inspired to open a cat cafe after seeing one on an episode of The Amazing Race in Bangkok. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

"If you happen to fall in love with one of the furry felines, we can help you out," Regal Cat Cafe co-owner Tia Wieler told CBC's The Calgary Eyeopener.

She and her husband, Kevin, have partnered with the MEOW Foundation, who will provide all the cuddly cats and ensure they're in "tip-top shape," Wieler said.

Trained adoption specialists will be on site to help facilitate the process.

In keeping with health codes and permits, the cafe area with food and drink service will be separated from the "Kitty Kingdom" by a glass wall.

Visitors will be able to munch and sip inside the play area, where they'll find furry felines and their scratching posts, elaborate walkways, climbing structures and toys.

All of the cats at Regal Cat Cafe will be provided by the MEOW foundation, meaning they'll all be up for adoption. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Deciding on a name

The Wielers were inspired to open their own cat cafe after watching an episode of The Amazing Race in which contestants stopped at one in Bangkok.

As the Wielers researched similar businesses around the world, they found themselves struggling to come up with a unique name that hadn't already been taken.

Eventually, they decided on Regal Cat Cafe.

"In our house, cats are king, and we wanted to extend that out to the community," Wieler said.

Regal Cat Cafe will be located at 303 10 St. N.W. The Wielers will determine what fee to charge closer to the cafe's opening date in late spring.

'We love coffee, and we love cats, and we wanted to bring that to Calgary,' said Tia Wieler. She and Kevin Wieler plan to open in late spring in Kensington. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

With files from Monty Kruger and The Calgary Eyeopener.