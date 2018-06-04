Cyclist dies in collision with SUV near Medicine Hat, Alta.
Police are investigating why a Buick SUV collided with the bicycle on Sunday.
RCMP are investigating whether or not to lay charges against motorist
A 64-year-old man was killed on the weekend while cycling south of Medicine Hat, Alta.
Police are investigating why a Buick SUV collided with the bicycle on Sunday, Staff Sgt. Sean Maxwell of the Redcliff RCMP said in a statement Monday morning.
Police arrived at about 2:30 p.m. The man died from his injuries at the scene, police said.
Both the cyclist and the 74-year-old woman driving the SUV were travelling westbound on Township Road 120 near Range Road 62 in Cypress County. Both were from Medicine Hat.
RCMP are still investigating, and have yet to lay charges. So far, they say alcohol and drugs are not believed to have contributed to the collision.
Police have not released the names of either the deceased man nor the driver.
