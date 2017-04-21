Four rambunctious Red River hoglets made their debut at the Calgary Zoo on Friday.
The zoo says they are doing well under the close watch of mom, Ine.
The pocket-sized pigs joined their mom inside their enclosure, charming the crowd with their youthful exuberance and watermelon-like appearance.
"These four little nuggets are really important in the Red River hog world," said zoo spokesperson Trish Exton-Parder.
The new litter was born April 8, and they are part of a breeding program at the zoo. — so it's a déjà vu from 2015 when Ina birthed four other hoglets.
"She's a very experienced mom, so this is about six or seven litters for her over the years," said "So she's contributed a lot to the population in captivity of Red River hogs, which is a really important conservation."
