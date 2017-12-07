A senior is in serious condition after an argument at a shopping centre parking lot in Red Deer, Alta., ended in a hit-and-run incident on Wednesday.

Police were called to the parking lot of a Walmart in Red Deer, about 140 kilometres north of Calgary, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving calls about a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

In a release, police said the driver of a Ford Focus struck a 70-year-old man at the Parkland Mall and fled the scene after the two men had an argument.

Members of the Red Deer RCMP were able to identify the suspect vehicle through witness statements and surveillance video.

Police located the suspect at his home shortly afterward and he was taken into custody without incident.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition after he suffered a head injury.

A 37-year-old man is facing charges of assault with a weapon and failing to stop or remain at the scene of a collision involving injury.