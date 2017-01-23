Red Deer RCMP have arrested one of two men accused of assaulting a woman after she found them sitting in her stolen car.

The woman reported her car stolen on Dec. 14 and quickly located it with the two perpetrators inside. When she confronted them, she was hit and kicked before the men fled.

They left behind a sawed-off shotgun, large knife and expandable baton.

RCMP received a tip from the public on the one suspect's identity. They located him when he fled from police in a U-Haul truck during an attempted traffic stop.

The truck was later found abandoned and the suspect was discovered nearby with the help of a canine unit.

Litany of charges

Aaron Frederick Brown, 32 of Red Deer, faces charges of theft of a car, careless use of a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition in relation to the Dec. 14 incident.

He also faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police in relation to the Dec. 29 incident.

RCMP continue to investigate the identity and location of the second man wanted in connection with the assault and theft in mid-December.