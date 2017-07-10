RCMP are looking for information to help identify who stole five vehicles from a car rental company in Red Deer, Alta.

Just after midnight on July 3, three men broke into the return key box at a vehicle rental company by prying the box out of the cement, police said.

The thieves initially stole three vehicles but returned around 1:45 a.m. and took the remaining two vehicles on the lot.

RCMP obtained video surveillance of a suspect driving one of the stolen vehicles, a Ford truck. Investigators are looking for public assistance to identify the man.

A Ford Fusion was recovered by Red Deer RCMP on Sunday when they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. They arrested a 26-year-old man they found inside.

A stolen Jeep Compass was also recovered after it was abandoned Saturday evening on 67th Street.

The three remaining stolen vehicles are:

A white 2017 Ford Transit van with Alberta license plate E11699.

A white 2017 GMC Savanna van with Ontario licence plate AS87748.

A silver 2017 Dodge Ram with Alberta licence plate L86939.

Anyone who recognises this man or this truck or has information about this case is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or contact Crime Stoppers annonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.